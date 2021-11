Thailand’s Constitutional Court website has been hacked, following yesterday’s reading of its decision that three well-known anti-establishment leaders were attempting to overthrow the constitutional monarchy through their speeches given at Thammasat University’s Rangsit Campus on August 10th, 2020.

The court also ordered them to cease such activities.

Full story: thaipbsworld.com

By Thai PBS World

TN The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place. Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia. See author's posts