PHETCHABURI, Nov 11 (TNA) – Floodwater in Phetchaburi province was stable with its level reaching 1.5 meters in some areas of Ban Lat district.

The flooding resulted from the overflowing Phetchaburi River. Local people had to wade through deep floodwater as local roads became impassable including those in Ban Lat municipality.

Full story: tna.mcot.net

TNA

Facebook Notice for EU! You need to login to view and post FB Comments!

TN The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place. Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia. See author's posts