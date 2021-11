NAKHON SAWAN: The prime suspect in the knife-murder of a wealthy woman and wounding of her girlfriend’s son at a house in Nakhon Sawan on Tuesday surrendered to police on Thursday.

Chanothai Wongsaen, 37, turned himself in at Muang police station in the morning. He was accompanied by Manas Amjui, chief of Moo 6 village in tambon Nong Krod of Muang district.

Full story: Bangkok Post

Chalit Pumruang

BANGKOK POST

