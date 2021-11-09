Vehicle of Drowned Driver Retrieved from Chao Phraya River in Nakhon Sawan
NAKHON SAWAN, Nov 9 (TNA) – Rescue workers hauled a sports utility vehicle up from the Chao Phraya River after it plunged into the water and its driver drowned four days ago.
The SUV was pulled up with a big rope by a backhoe from a section of the six-meter-deep riverbed about 200 meters from a bank.
It belonged to Theerapat, a 27-year-old native of Suphan Buri province, from a family that is a big supplier of farming tools in Suphan Buri.
TNA
