November 9, 2021

Vehicle of Drowned Driver Retrieved from Chao Phraya River in Nakhon Sawan

The Chao Phraya River in Bang Pa-in District, Phra Nakhon Si Ayutthaya Province

The Chao Phraya River in Bang Pa-in District, Phra Nakhon Si Ayutthaya Province. Photo: กสิณธร ราชโอรส.




NAKHON SAWAN, Nov 9 (TNA) – Rescue workers hauled a sports utility vehicle up from the Chao Phraya River after it plunged into the water and its driver drowned four days ago.

The SUV was pulled up with a big rope by a backhoe from a section of the six-meter-deep riverbed about 200 meters from a bank.

It belonged to Theerapat, a 27-year-old native of Suphan Buri province, from a family that is a big supplier of farming tools in Suphan Buri.

