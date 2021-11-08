AIS 5G levels up 5G service in Thailand
AIS continues to develop the power of smart 5G networks, building on the first service launch in February 2020. The company holds the most spectra in every waveband – high medium and low – covering every possible service use case. The company has continued to exploit the potential of its network for the company’s benefit with new technology such as 5G SA – VoNR – 5G CA.
The latest innovation is “5G mmWave” which can attain speeds of 4 Gbps, a first for Thailand, and the experience will be delivered to every sector.
