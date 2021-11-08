November 8, 2021

AIS 5G levels up 5G service in Thailand

Samsung Galaxy S10 5G Mobile

Samsung Galaxy S10 5G Smartphone. Photo: Aaron Yoo / flickr.




AIS continues to develop the power of smart 5G networks, building on the first service launch in February 2020. The company holds the most spectra in every waveband – high medium and low – covering every possible service use case. The company has continued to exploit the potential of its network for the company’s benefit with new technology such as 5G SA – VoNR – 5G CA.

The latest innovation is “5G mmWave” which can attain speeds of 4 Gbps, a first for Thailand, and the experience will be delivered to every sector.

