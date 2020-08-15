Government gives support for development of 5G





BANGKOK(NNT)-The first meeting of the national 5G committee saw agreement to support fifth generation (5G) wireless communications technology for the benefit of all.

The meeting was chaired by the Prime Minister and Defense Minister, Gen. Prayut Chan-o-cha, and saw a draft plan for the first phase of 5G support receive approval. Metrics for the efficiency of the technology chosen by the body include a network operating at no less than 100 megabytes (MB) per second in municipal areas and 50 MB in other areas along with no less than 98 percent of the public having access to 5G signals, with the Eastern Economic Corridor and Smart Cities to have 100 percent coverage. Pilot projects in the short term were also approved by the committee, including 5G being used to enhance farming at Pha Mhee Training Center in Chiang Rai, the Roi Jai Rak Project in Chiang Mai province and the Smart Hospital project at Siriraj Hospital, Bangkok, which is to see the facility take on critical technologies and 5G enhancements.

Full story: NNT

Reporter: Praphorn Praphornkul,

Rewriter: hugh brammar

National News Bureau of Thailand

