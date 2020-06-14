Sun. Jun 14th, 2020

Huawei Ready to Take Part in 5G development in Thailand

Huawei stand

Huawei stand at Mobile World Congress 2015 Barcelona. Photo: Kārlis Dambrāns / flickr.


BANGKOK, June 12 (TNA) – Chinese tech giant Huawei expresses its readiness to take part in 5G development in Thailand.

Huawei Technologies Thailand CEO Abel Deng met Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha on Friday to donate 500,000 face masks for the fight against the coronavirus.

Deng informed Prayut that the company’s plan for 5G network development including 5G Ecosystem Innovation Center project, according to government spokeswoman Naruemon Pinyosinwat.

Full story: mcot.net

TNA

