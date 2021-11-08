Actions to be taken against ‘Clubhouse’ users who discriminate against people from Isaan









Thai Minister of Digital Economy and Society (DES), Chaiwut Thanakamanusorn, has vowed to take legal action against anyone who openly discriminates or has discriminated against people born in the country’s north-eastern region, known as Isaan, in online discussions on the “Clubhouse” platform.

Meanwhile, a group of north-eastern MPs, from the opposition Pheu Thai Party, called on the government today (Monday) to take immediate action to stop this provocative act which, they said, may incite division among Thai people. They also want the creation of a better understanding among Thais toward the Isaan people, their cultures and traditions.

Full story: thaipbsworld.com

By Thai PBS World

TN The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place. Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia. See author's posts





