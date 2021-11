People living in riverside districts in Bangkok are suffering from flooding — and should brace for another high tide on Tuesday.

Flooding was also reported in the neigbouring provinces of Samut Prakan, Chachoengsao and Nonthaburi.

Full story: Bangkok Post

BANGKOK POST ONLINE REPORTERS

