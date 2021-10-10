High tide raises Chao Phraya River level, floods communities in Nonthaburi and Pathum Thani









Riverside households in Bangkok’s neighbouring provinces of Nonthaburi and Pathum Thani, which are not protected by floodwalls, have been warned to brace for flooding today (Sunday) due to the high tide.

According to the City Administration’s Department of Drainage and Sewerage, the high tide today will probably raise the Chao Phraya River to the highest level so far this year and this will flood riverside areas.

Full story: thaipbsworld.com

By Thai PBS World





