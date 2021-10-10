  • October 10, 2021
High tide raises Chao Phraya River level, floods communities in Nonthaburi and Pathum Thani

Flooded street during Thailand floods. Photo: EU/ECHO/Mathias Eick.




Riverside households in Bangkok’s neighbouring provinces of Nonthaburi and Pathum Thani, which are not protected by floodwalls, have been warned to brace for flooding today (Sunday) due to the high tide.

According to the City Administration’s Department of Drainage and Sewerage, the high tide today will probably raise the Chao Phraya River to the highest level so far this year and this will flood riverside areas.

By Thai PBS World



