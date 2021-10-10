  • October 10, 2021
40% say Prayut should quit as PM next year: poll

Prime Minister and Defence Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha receives the first jab of the COVID-19 vaccine from AstraZeneca on March 16th. Photo: ประยุทธ์ จันทร์โอชา Prayut Chan-o-cha / Facebook.




Forty percent of people polled by the National Institute of Development Administration say Gen Prayut Chan-o-cha should declare he will quit as prime minister by August next year, while a slightly smaller number say he should seek a Constitutional Court ruling on the controversy over when his tenure as premier should end.

The poll was conducted on Oct 5-8 by telephone interviews on 1,311 people aged 18 and over of various levels of education and occupations throughout the country to compile their opinions on three political issues — Gen Prayut’s tenure as prime minister, dissolution of the House of Representatives to make way for a general election and a cabinet reshuffle.

Full story: Bangkok Post

BANGKOK POST ONLINE REPORTERS



Leave a Reply

