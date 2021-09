All eyes are on the political future of Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha, as well as that of the ruling Palang Pracharath Party (PPRP), after parliament endorsed a charter amendment bill which sought to bring back the two-ballot voting system.

The system will favour major parties, such as the Pheu Thai Party, which is expected to be the PPRP’s main rival in the next general election.

Full story: Bangkok Post

Nattaya Chetchotiros

BANGKOK POST