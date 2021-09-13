BMA to vaccinate students with Pfizer starting September 21







BANGKOK (NNT) – Bangkok Metropolitan Administration is going to vaccinate students aged 12-18, starting on September 21st, while other provinces will start on October 1st.

Students aged 12-18 with one of the listed chronic diseases, and studying in one of 437 schools under the supervision of the BMA, have already been scheduled to get vaccinated at Navamindradhiraj University starting September 21st. Previously, this group of students was required to supply information needed to register for the vaccine, as a precursor to being diagnosed by a doctor for safety purposes.

Full story: National News Bureau of Thailand

Reporter: Sirakij Pornbanggird,

Rewriter: Tarin Angskul

National News Bureau of Thailand





