  • August 28, 2021
Registration opens for expats in Phuket to receive Pfizer

A hospitalman, prepares a dose of the COVID-19 vaccine to be administered to a patient. (DoD photo by Lisa Ferdinando) / U.S. Secretary of Defense. CC BY 2.0.



PHUKET: Expats in Phuket who have not yet received a COVID-19 vaccination have been invited to register to be vaccinated by either AstraZeneca, Sinovac or Pfizer.

The announcement came yesterday (Aug 27), not by Phuket officials, but instead via Bangkok Hospital Phuket.

By The Phuket News



