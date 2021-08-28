  • August 28, 2021
Samut Prakan field hospital gender separated after alleged sex scandal involving patients

COVID-19 field hospital to provide urgent care and assistance to people in Bangkok. Photo: ประยุทธ์ จันทร์โอชา Prayut Chan-o-cha / Facebook.



Provincial health officials in Thailand’s Samut Prakan province have decided to separate a field hospital for COVID-19 patients, in Banag Pla sub-district of Bang Phli district, into male and female zones, after it was discovered that some patients were being accused of engaging in sexual activity and drug abuse.

Police and local administration officials went to the field hospital yesterday to investigate, after officials filed a complaint alleging improper conduct by some of patients.

Full story: thaipbsworld.com

By Thai PBS World



