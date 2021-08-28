Samut Prakan field hospital gender separated after alleged sex scandal involving patients







Provincial health officials in Thailand’s Samut Prakan province have decided to separate a field hospital for COVID-19 patients, in Banag Pla sub-district of Bang Phli district, into male and female zones, after it was discovered that some patients were being accused of engaging in sexual activity and drug abuse.

Police and local administration officials went to the field hospital yesterday to investigate, after officials filed a complaint alleging improper conduct by some of patients.

