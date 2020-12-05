December 27, 2020

5.3-Magnitude Quake Hits Eastern Turkey

Turkish national flag waving on a ship. Photo: Max Pixel. CC0.


A powerful earthquake, measuring some 5.5 in magnitude, has rocked Turkey’s eastern province of Elazig. The location had already been devastated by a mighty jolt early this year, with at least 41 killed and over 1,500 injured.

The earthquake shook eastern Turkey early on Sunday. According to the US Geological Survey (USGS), the tremor measured 5.5 in magnitude, its epicenter being just 10 km below the surface.

The European Mediterranean Seismological Centre (EMSC) deemed the earthquake to be even more shallow, detecting its epicenter just two kilometers below.

