Young Muslim Assaulted in France for Celebrating Christmas, Reports Say





Just like in many parts of the world, Christmas Day is a public holiday and a special occasion for France and its people. But it appears that not everyone is ready to embrace the jolly season – or even let others enjoy it.

A 20-year-old Muslim man from Belfort, France has been assaulted after he posted photos on Snapchat in which he is seen celebrating Christmas, a police source told AFP on Saturday.

According to the source, the victim received a threatening message after he published pictures from an acquaintance he knew from school and his football club.

“I’ll show you what a real Arab is”, the message said.

