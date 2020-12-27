Young Muslim Assaulted in France for Celebrating Christmas, Reports Say

Young Muslim Assaulted in France for Celebrating Christmas, Reports Say1 min read
Just like in many parts of the world, Christmas Day is a public holiday and a special occasion for France and its people. But it appears that not everyone is ready to embrace the jolly season – or even let others enjoy it.
A 20-year-old Muslim man from Belfort, France has been assaulted after he posted photos on Snapchat in which he is seen celebrating Christmas, a police source told AFP on Saturday.
According to the source, the victim received a threatening message after he published pictures from an acquaintance he knew from school and his football club.
“I’ll show you what a real Arab is”, the message said.
Full story: sputniknews.com
By Henry Batyaev
Sputnik International