COVID-19 alert in Rayong province as gambling cluster infections increase to 85





Forty-eight more people in Thailand’s eastern province of Rayong have been confirmed to be infected with COVID-19, raising the number of gambling cluster infections to 85 so far. The province is not yet locked down, according to a joint announcement by Deputy Public Health Minister Sathit Pitutacha, Governor Charna Lamsaeng and provincial health chief Dr. Sunthorn Rienpoomkarnkit in a hastily held press conference this afternoon (Sunday).

Governor Charna said, however, that some risk areas have been temporarily closed but people can still move in and out of the province because the outbreak is confined to the Muang district.

Full story: thaipbsworld.com

By Thai PBS World

TN The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place. Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia. See author's posts



