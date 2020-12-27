December 27, 2020

COVID-19 alert in Rayong province as gambling cluster infections increase to 85

Shoemaker at work in Rayong

Shoemaker at work in Rayong. Photo: Tord Remme. CC0 1.0


Forty-eight more people in Thailand’s eastern province of Rayong have been confirmed to be infected with COVID-19, raising the number of gambling cluster infections to 85 so far. The province is not yet locked down, according to a joint announcement by Deputy Public Health Minister Sathit Pitutacha, Governor Charna Lamsaeng and provincial health chief Dr. Sunthorn Rienpoomkarnkit in a hastily held press conference this afternoon (Sunday).

Governor Charna said, however, that some risk areas have been temporarily closed but people can still move in and out of the province because the outbreak is confined to the Muang district.

