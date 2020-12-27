121 new COVID-19 cases on Sunday, including 94 local infections

121 new COVID-19 cases on Sunday, including 94 local infections1 min read
The government on Sunday reported 121 new Covid-19 cases, 94 of them local transmissions and another 18 among migrant workers, raising the accumulated total since the start of the pandemic to 6,141.
Dr Taweesilp Visanuyothin, spokesman for the Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration, said that apart from the local transmissions and infected migrant workers, eight new cases were quarantined Thai, Swedish, Russian, Croatian and Yemeni nationals arriving from Russia, Germany, Sweden, Hungary, the United Arab Emirates and Egypt.
Full story: Bangkok Post
BANGKOK POST ONLINE REPORTERS