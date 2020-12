PHUKET: The annual Light Up Phuket tsunami memorial event at Loma Park in Patong will not be held this year due to concerns over COVID-19, Patong Mayor Chalermluck Kebsup confirmed late this afternoon (Dec 26).

“It would be better to stay safe in this time,” she told The Phuket News today.

Full story: thephuketnews.com

By The Phuket News

TN The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place. Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia. See author's posts