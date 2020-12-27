Seafood vendor in Sa Kaeo province commits suicide after business fails





A seafood vendor in Thailand’s eastern province of Sa Kaew apparently committed suicide after having accumulated debts of 50,000-60,000 baht and was unable to sell his fresh seafood in the wake of the COVID-19 outbreak associated with a seafood market in Samut Sakhon.

Before the suicide yesterday, near a pond behind the vendor’s seafood stall in Nong Bon sub-district, relatives of the vendor told the media that the victim complained, via Facebook live, about poor seafood business due to the virus outbreak and his unsettled debts to some friends and his mother-in-law.

Full story: thaipbsworld.com

By Thai PBS World

