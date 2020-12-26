December 26, 2020

Study Finds Evidence of Lasting Immunity after Mild COVID-19 Infection

This illustration provided by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) in January 2020 shows the 2019 Novel Coronavirus

TEHRAN (Tasnim) – New research has found evidence of protective immunity in people up to four months after mild or asymptomatic COVID-19.

The study, published in Science Immunology, analyzed antibody and T cell responses in 136 London healthcare workers who had mild or asymptomatic COVID-19 infection dating back to March 2020.

The team, including researchers from Queen Mary, Imperial College London and University College London, found that 89 percent of healthcare workers analyzed carried neutralizing antibodies 16-18 weeks after infection.

The researchers found most also had T cells capable of recognizing multiple different parts of the virus, however the two responses did not always persist in harmony, with some individuals showing T cell immunity but no evidence of antibodies, and vice versa.

Full story: tasnimnews.com

Tasnim News Agency

