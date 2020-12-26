December 26, 2020

110 new COVID-19 cases recorded on Saturday, with 60 linked to Samut Sakhon

A nurse at the hospital during COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic in April 2020. Photo: UN Women Asia and the Pacific / flickr. CC BY-NC-ND 2.0.


Thailand recorded 110 new COVID-19 cases today, including 94 locally acquired infections and 16 arrivals from abroad in state quarantine.

The CCSA’s Dr. Taweesin Wissanuyothin said that, of the 94 locally-acquired cases, 64 are Thais and the rest migrant workers from Myanmar, adding that 60 cases are linked to Samut Sakhon and the contagion has, so far, spread to 33 other provinces.

Full story: thaipbsworld.com

By Thai PBS World

