Two new COVID-19 infection clusters reported in Koh Lanta, Rayong





Thailand’s Disease Control Department has reported two new clusters of COVID-19 infections, one involving 19 big bike enthusiasts, who had gathered for a celebration on Lanta Island in the southern province of Krabi, and the other involving a group of nine gamblers in the eastern province of Rayong.

Dr. Sophon Iamsirithavorn, director of the Communicable Disease Division, said today that the bikers, coming from Samut Sakhon, Phuket, Songkhla and Bangkok, had gathered on Lanta Island on December 11th and 12th.

