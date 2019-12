PHANG-NGA, Dec 26 (TNA) – Tsunami memorial services have been held in Thai provinces hit by the Boxing Day tsunami in 2004.

On the 15th anniversary of the Indian Ocean Tsunami, families of the victims joined multi-faith memorial services in the provinces on the Andaman Sea coast on Thursday, in remembrance of over 5,300 people killed in Thailand.

