Ex-minister Thawee accused of trying to flee the scene after a road accident

Ex-minister Thawee accused of trying to flee the scene after a road accident1 min read
Former cabinet minister Thawee Kraikupt allegedly tried to flee the scene of a car-motorcycle crash, in Potharam district of Ratchaburi province on Saturday, in which a 16-year old boy was injured.
Rescue workers claimed that the driver of the Mercedes Benz, with Bangkok license plates, the owner of which was identified as Thawee Kraikupt, father of Palang Pracharat MP Pareena, tried to flee the scene, but car’s path was blocked by an emergency service pickup truck about 300 metres from the scene.
By Thai PBS World