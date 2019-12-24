Tue. Dec 24th, 2019

Thailand News

Breaking news headlines

Ex-minister Thawee accused of trying to flee the scene after a road accident

1 min read
3 mins ago TN
Road signs of the Asian highway 2 in Ratchaburi

Road signs of the Asian highway 2 in Ratchaburi. Photo: Ahoerstemeier.


Former cabinet minister Thawee Kraikupt allegedly tried to flee the scene of a car-motorcycle crash, in Potharam district of Ratchaburi province on Saturday, in which a 16-year old boy was injured.

Rescue workers claimed that the driver of the Mercedes Benz, with Bangkok license plates, the owner of which was identified as Thawee Kraikupt, father of Palang Pracharat MP Pareena, tried to flee the scene, but car’s path was blocked by an emergency service pickup truck about 300 metres from the scene.

Full story: thaipbsworld.com

By Thai PBS World

TN

The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place.

Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia.

See author's posts


Tags:

More Stories

1 min read

Two Soldiers Linked to Loggers’ Deaths Surrender to Police in Narathiwat

3 days ago TN
1 min read

British diver dies in Nakhon Si Thammarat

3 days ago TN
1 min read

More than 1,000 weapons seized from insurgent base in Yala

7 days ago TN

Leave a Reply

You may have missed

1 min read

Ex-minister Thawee accused of trying to flee the scene after a road accident

3 mins ago TN
1 min read

Foreigner driving pickup truck crashes into house before speeding away in Banglamung

1 day ago TN
1 min read

Search for missing kayak couple scaled down to ‘normal work duties’, as families begin their own efforts

1 day ago TN
1 min read

Hotel cook vomits blood, dies after boozy party in Samut Prakan

1 day ago TN

By using the site you agree and accept the terms of this Privacy and Cookies Policy. more information

The cookie settings on this website are set to "allow cookies" to give you the best browsing experience possible. If you continue to use this website without changing your cookie settings or you click "Accept" below then you are consenting to this.

Close