Ex-minister Thawee accused of trying to flee the scene after a road accident





Former cabinet minister Thawee Kraikupt allegedly tried to flee the scene of a car-motorcycle crash, in Potharam district of Ratchaburi province on Saturday, in which a 16-year old boy was injured.

Rescue workers claimed that the driver of the Mercedes Benz, with Bangkok license plates, the owner of which was identified as Thawee Kraikupt, father of Palang Pracharat MP Pareena, tried to flee the scene, but car’s path was blocked by an emergency service pickup truck about 300 metres from the scene.

Full story: thaipbsworld.com

By Thai PBS World

