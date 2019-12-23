Foreigner driving pickup truck crashes into house before speeding away in Banglamung

Foreigner driving pickup truck crashes into house before speeding away in Banglamung1 min read
Bang Lamung – A foreign driver in a pickup truck crashed into an occupied house, causing significant property damage, before speeding away in Bang Lamung late Saturday evening, December 21, 2019.
The house owner, 28 year old Ms. Attaphon Wongjaroen told The Pattaya News that the incident happened late on Saturday night when she and her entire family were at home.
Full story: thepattayanews.co
By Adam Judd
The Pattaya News