Mon. Dec 23rd, 2019

Thailand News

Breaking news headlines

Foreigner driving pickup truck crashes into house before speeding away in Banglamung

1 min read
2 mins ago TN
Toyota HiLux D4D ambulance

Toyota HiLux D4D ambulance. Photo: Mattes.


Bang Lamung – A foreign driver in a pickup truck crashed into an occupied house, causing significant property damage, before speeding away in Bang Lamung late Saturday evening, December 21, 2019.

The house owner, 28 year old Ms. Attaphon Wongjaroen told The Pattaya News that the incident happened late on Saturday night when she and her entire family were at home.

Full story: thepattayanews.co

By Adam Judd
The Pattaya News

TN

The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place.

Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia.

See author's posts


Tags:

More Stories

1 min read

Austrian man arrested in Pattaya on one day overstay and doing a bill runner at local hotel

3 days ago TN
1 min read

Four Vietnamese street food vendors get in knife fight in Pattaya

5 days ago TN
1 min read

Foreigner drowns at Jomtien Beach

1 week ago TN

Leave a Reply

You may have missed

1 min read

Foreigner driving pickup truck crashes into house before speeding away in Banglamung

2 mins ago TN
1 min read

Search for missing kayak couple scaled down to ‘normal work duties’, as families begin their own efforts

25 mins ago TN
1 min read

Hotel cook vomits blood, dies after boozy party in Samut Prakan

33 mins ago TN
1 min read

4 killed and 40 injured in Loei mountain road bus accident

39 mins ago TN

By using the site you agree and accept the terms of this Privacy and Cookies Policy. more information

The cookie settings on this website are set to "allow cookies" to give you the best browsing experience possible. If you continue to use this website without changing your cookie settings or you click "Accept" below then you are consenting to this.

Close