Search for missing kayak couple scaled down to ‘normal work duties’, as families begin their own efforts





PHUKET: The official search for missing kayak couple Polish tourist Mateusz Juszkiewicz, 26, and Thai national Werakan Siriprakon, 23, from Nakhon Sawan, has been scaled to down to no extra specific search efforts, while officials maintain that the search has not bee called off.

Maj Ekachai Siri of the Phuket Tourist Police told The Phuket News today (Dec 23) that the specific search efforts for the pair ended on Friday – just two days after Consular Section Chief of the Polish Embassy in Thailand, Jakub Budohoski, travelled to Phuket and held a meeting on Dec 17 at the search centre at Yanui Beach, where the couple disappeared on their rented kayak.

Full story: thephuketnews.com

By The Phuket News

TN The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place. Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia. See author's posts



