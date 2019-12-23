Search for missing kayak couple scaled down to ‘normal work duties’, as families begin their own efforts

Search for missing kayak couple scaled down to ‘normal work duties’, as families begin their own efforts1 min read
PHUKET: The official search for missing kayak couple Polish tourist Mateusz Juszkiewicz, 26, and Thai national Werakan Siriprakon, 23, from Nakhon Sawan, has been scaled to down to no extra specific search efforts, while officials maintain that the search has not bee called off.
Maj Ekachai Siri of the Phuket Tourist Police told The Phuket News today (Dec 23) that the specific search efforts for the pair ended on Friday – just two days after Consular Section Chief of the Polish Embassy in Thailand, Jakub Budohoski, travelled to Phuket and held a meeting on Dec 17 at the search centre at Yanui Beach, where the couple disappeared on their rented kayak.
Full story: thephuketnews.com
By The Phuket News