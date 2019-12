An air and sea search resumed this morning (Sunday) to look for a Polish tourist and his Thai girlfriend who went missing after their kayak capsized in choppy seas off Phuket yesterday.

The man, whose identity has not yet been released, managed to alert his friends that they were in difficulty incident via cell-phone before contact was lost.

Full story: thaipbsworld.com

By Thai PBS World

