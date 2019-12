PHUKET: A 63-year-old British yachtsman sailing to Langkawi has been safely recovered by a Royal Thai Navy boat after the engine on the British sailor’s yacht failed, leaving him adrift in heavy weather off Koh Lipe, south of Phuket.

Tourist Police on Koh Lipe alerted the Navy outpost in Satun to the call for assistance yesterday (Dec 7).

By The Phuket News

