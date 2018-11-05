Italian man arrested with ganja and ammunition on Koh Lipe





Immigration and local police arrested a 43 year old Italian national who was found with ganja and ammunition on the southern Thai holiday destination of Koh Lipe.

The police raid started at the “Moo Ban Chao Lay – Reggae Bar” where they found A. M. In his bag was 144.5 grams of marijuana.

Full story: Thai Visa News

Thai Visa / Sanook

Share this article

The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place. Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia.



