Italian man arrested with ganja and ammunition on Koh Lipe

By TN / November 5, 2018

Immigration and local police arrested a 43 year old Italian national who was found with ganja and ammunition on the southern Thai holiday destination of Koh Lipe.

The police raid started at the “Moo Ban Chao Lay – Reggae Bar” where they found A. M. In his bag was 144.5 grams of marijuana.

