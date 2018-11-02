Departures terminal at Suvarnabhumi Airport in Bangkok
Bangkok

2 Chinese arrested for stealing Rimowa bags at Suvarnabhumi

By TN / November 5, 2018

Two suspects of Chinese origin have been captured at Suvarnabhumi airport as they were planning to leave the country with expensive travel luggage stolen from passengers.

Tourist and Suvarnabhumi airport police apprehended Li Tze Yueng, 35, and Lou Jieying, 22, at an airline check-in counter at the airport on Saturday as they were on their way to Hong Kong.

Full story: Bangkok Post

SUTTHIWIT CHAYUTWORAKAN
BANGKOK POST

