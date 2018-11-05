People walking on Bangla Road in Patong, Phuket
Blood test clears Brit expat of drunk driving in horrific accident

By TN / November 5, 2018

PHUKET: A British expat involved in a horrific accident in which a pedestrian’s body was torn to pieces has been cleared of being under the influence of alcohol or drugs at the time of the accident.

P. J. M. was driving his black Phuket-registered Mercedes-Benz C250 northbound along Thepkrasattri Rd in Muang Mai at about 4:45am on Oct 10 when he struck a man on the road.

Full story: thephuketnews.com

By The Phuket News

