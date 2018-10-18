Luang Phor Chuan road in Karon Beach, Phuket
Phuket

Brit expat charged for horrific Phuket accident

By TN / October 18, 2018

PHUKET: Police confirmed today (Oct 17) that British expat P. J. M. has been charged with reckless driving causing death.

M. was driving northbound on Thepkrasattri Rd in Muang Mai, Thalang at 4:45am last Wednesday (Oct 10) when his Mercedes-Benz C250 struck a man who was collecting recyclable litter from alongside the road opposite the PTT petrol station.

Full story: thephuketnews.com

By Tavee Adam
The Phuket News

