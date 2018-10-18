Street in in Ubon Ratchathani town
Isan

Immigration deputy inspector killed in Ubon Ratchathani road accident

By TN / October 18, 2018

A deputy inspector of Ubon Ratchathani Immigration Office was killed when his pickup truck hit the rear of a 10-wheel truck in the northeastern province on Thursday morning.

Police said Pol Capt Pirasak Vejkama, 36, was killed on Sathit Nimarnkal Road in Tambon Boong Malaeng in Sawang Weerawong district.

Full story: The Nation

By The Nation

