A street of downtown Korat
Isan

Korat: Two injured as hanging fibre-optic cable catches motorcyclist’s neck

By TN / October 18, 2018

A motorcyclist and his friend were injured when a hanging fibre optic cable caught the rider’s neck, causing them to fall off their bike on a Nakhon Ratchasima road on Wednesday evening.

Supit Chaipiyawat, 68, who saw the accident on Soi. Soi 30 Kanya in Muang district, said she was leaving her home when she heard a loud noise and saw two young men crying for help on the road beside their motorcycle.

Full story: The Nation

By The Nation

Share this article

TN

The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place.

Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia.

Tags: , ,

Recommended for you

Leave a Reply

By using the site you agree and accept the terms of this Privacy and Cookies Policy. more information

The cookie settings on this website are set to "allow cookies" to give you the best browsing experience possible. If you continue to use this website without changing your cookie settings or you click "Accept" below then you are consenting to this.

Close