Korat: Two injured as hanging fibre-optic cable catches motorcyclist’s neck

A motorcyclist and his friend were injured when a hanging fibre optic cable caught the rider’s neck, causing them to fall off their bike on a Nakhon Ratchasima road on Wednesday evening.
Supit Chaipiyawat, 68, who saw the accident on Soi. Soi 30 Kanya in Muang district, said she was leaving her home when she heard a loud noise and saw two young men crying for help on the road beside their motorcycle.
Full story: The Nation
By The Nation
The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place.
Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia.