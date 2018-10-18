Korat: Two injured as hanging fibre-optic cable catches motorcyclist’s neck





A motorcyclist and his friend were injured when a hanging fibre optic cable caught the rider’s neck, causing them to fall off their bike on a Nakhon Ratchasima road on Wednesday evening.

Supit Chaipiyawat, 68, who saw the accident on Soi. Soi 30 Kanya in Muang district, said she was leaving her home when she heard a loud noise and saw two young men crying for help on the road beside their motorcycle.

Full story: The Nation

By The Nation

