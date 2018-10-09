13,690 fake-brand goods seized in Korat





Police seized Bt25million worth of counterfeit goods carrying major brand labels in a raid of the largest night bazaar in Nakhon Ratchasima on Monday night.

Acting Immigration Bureau chief Pol Maj-General Surachate Hakpal led police from four agencies on the raid, he later told a 10.30pm press conference at the Save One Korat Market in Muang district.

Full story: The Nation

By The Nation

