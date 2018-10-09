13,690 fake-brand goods seized in Korat

Police seized Bt25million worth of counterfeit goods carrying major brand labels in a raid of the largest night bazaar in Nakhon Ratchasima on Monday night.
Acting Immigration Bureau chief Pol Maj-General Surachate Hakpal led police from four agencies on the raid, he later told a 10.30pm press conference at the Save One Korat Market in Muang district.
Full story: The Nation
By The Nation
The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place.
Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia.