Save One Market in Korat
Isan

13,690 fake-brand goods seized in Korat

By TN / October 9, 2018

Police seized Bt25million worth of counterfeit goods carrying major brand labels in a raid of the largest night bazaar in Nakhon Ratchasima on Monday night.

Acting Immigration Bureau chief Pol Maj-General Surachate Hakpal led police from four agencies on the raid, he later told a 10.30pm press conference at the Save One Korat Market in Muang district.

Full story: The Nation

By The Nation

Share this article

TN

The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place.

Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia.

Tags: , ,

You may also like

Leave a Reply

By using the site you agree and accept the terms of this Privacy and Cookies Policy. more information

The cookie settings on this website are set to "allow cookies" to give you the best browsing experience possible. If you continue to use this website without changing your cookie settings or you click "Accept" below then you are consenting to this.

Close