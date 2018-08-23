Thanon Yaowarat (Chinatown) in Bangkok
Police arrest 8, seize over 2,000 fake goods in Bangkok raid

Police searched Bangkok’s Sampheng area and arrested six Thais and two foreigners for selling goods in violation of copyright, and seized over 2,000 counterfeit products on Wednesday night.

Pol Maj-General Surachet Hakpal, deputy tourist police chief, held a press conference at 2.30am in front of the Grand China Hotel on Yaowarat Road.

