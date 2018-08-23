Teen Crashes Mustang Into Family, Crawls From Flaming Wreck





BANGKOK — When a cherry red Ford Mustang plowed into a truck carrying a family of five early this morning, the surprise wasn’t that a teen was behind the wheel, but that everyone survived.

Police said no one was killed when Peerasaran Surin, 17, crashed his 4 million baht EcoBoost Coupe into a truck carrying the Chom-mhoo family at about 2:20am on Kaset Nawamin Road in Bangkok’s northern Bang Khen district.

Full story: khaosodenglish.com

By Asaree Thaitrakulpanich

Khaosod English

