Driver of smashed B24m Ferrari cheats death





NAKHON RATCHASIMA: The driver of a brand-new Ferrari car was slightly injured on Wednesday afternoon in Sikhiu district when he swerved to avoid an accident in front of him, plunged off the wet road and slammed into a tree.

Police were informed that the dual accidents occurred on Mitraparp Highway in tambon Mitraparp at about 3.30pm.

Full story: Bangkok Post

PRASIT TANGPRASERT

BANGKOK POST

The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place. Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia.

Share this article