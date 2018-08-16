One dead, one injured in Ayutthaya car crash

The drive of a car was killed and his female passenger severely injured when his vehicle fell into the ditch in the middle of a highway in Ayutthaya and hit a tree.
The Muang Ayutthaya police station was alerted of the accident at 10pm Wednesday on the Bangkok-bound Asia Highway in Tambon Hantra of Ayutthaya’s Muang district.
Full story: The Nation
By The Nation
