Injured man hauled in to the ambulance
North

One dead, one injured in Ayutthaya car crash

By TN / August 16, 2018

The drive of a car was killed and his female passenger severely injured when his vehicle fell into the ditch in the middle of a highway in Ayutthaya and hit a tree.

The Muang Ayutthaya police station was alerted of the accident at 10pm Wednesday on the Bangkok-bound Asia Highway in Tambon Hantra of Ayutthaya’s Muang district.

Full story: The Nation

By The Nation

TN

The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place.

Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia.

Share this article

Tags: , ,

You may also like

Leave a Reply

By using the site you agree and accept the terms of this Privacy and Cookies Policy. more information

The cookie settings on this website are set to "allow cookies" to give you the best browsing experience possible. If you continue to use this website without changing your cookie settings or you click "Accept" below then you are consenting to this.

Close