Thai worker implicated in ‘headless man’ murder arrested





KANCHANABURI: Police have arrested a Thai man believed to have been involved in the brutal murder of his Myanmar brother-in-law, whose headless body was found floating in a river in Sai Yok district.

The suspect, identified only as Mr Sunai, was apprehended at a shelter in Thong Pha Phum district. He reportedly confessed he had cut off the victim’s head and then his hands with a knife before throwing the body and its severed parts, together with the knife, into the Kwai Noi River.

Full story: Bangkok Post

PIYARACH CHONGCHAROEN

BANGKOK POST

