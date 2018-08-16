The Bridge on the River Kwai
Thai worker implicated in ‘headless man’ murder arrested

By TN / August 16, 2018

KANCHANABURI: Police have arrested a Thai man believed to have been involved in the brutal murder of his Myanmar brother-in-law, whose headless body was found floating in a river in Sai Yok district.

The suspect, identified only as Mr Sunai, was apprehended at a shelter in Thong Pha Phum district. He reportedly confessed he had cut off the victim’s head and then his hands with a knife before throwing the body and its severed parts, together with the knife, into the Kwai Noi River.

