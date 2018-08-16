Wild elephants walking in Khao Yai National Park
Wild elephant kills Kanchanaburi park volunteer

By TN / August 16, 2018

A Kanachanburi man was killed trying to chase wild elephants from his farm in Thong Pha Phum district on Wednesday evening.

Thong Pha Phum National Park officials summoned at 6.30 found Mana Sawangmek, 56, dead on his corn farm in Ban Sao Hong with severe head and internal injuries.

Full story: The Nation

By The Nation

