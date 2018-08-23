Reported Daesh Attack Kills Two, Injures One in Paris Suburb





The French police are conducting a special operation in the Trappes commune of Yvelines prefecture near the French capital after a knife-wielding man attacked passersby.

At least two person have been killed and one more seriously wounded as a result of an attack by an armed man. Police have issued a notification demanding that people avoid the area of the attack.



“Trappes. An operation is being carried out by the police… Please, avoid the operation’s area and respect the security perimeter,” the local police said in a tweet.

Le Parisien reported, citing police sources, that the suspect was inside a pavilion shouting: “Allahu akbar, if you enter I will blast you all.“

