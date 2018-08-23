Public told not to panic over flu fatality in Uthai Thani





The Diseases Control Department has urged the public not to panic over the report of a fatality from influenza in Uthai Thani province, noting that there have been almost 90,000 flu cases this year with only one fatality.

DCD director-general Dr Suwanchai Wattanayingcharoenchai said today that a team of health investigators had been sent from diseases control and protection office in Nakhon Sawan to Uthai Thani province where one woman was reported to have died from H1N1 flu.

Full story: thaipbs.or.th

By Thai PBS

The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place. Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia.

Share this article