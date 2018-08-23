A pond in Thailand
Body of missing Korat woman found floating on river

By TN / August 23, 2018

The body of a woman reported missing on Monday was found floating in the Mool River in Nakhon Ratchasima two days later, police said.

The body of Nimnual Salad, 33, was found stuck against a fishing trap in Ban Krapi village in Tambon Naiyor of Chum Phuang district on Wednesday night.

