Pier on Ayutthaya river
Hacked-up body found on Ayutthaya canal bank

By TN / July 16, 2018

The decomposed body of an unidentified man was found in Ayutthaya’s Bang Sai district on Monday morning.

He had been brutally stabbed in the back and on the neck, his right arm was almost severed, and there were no toes on the left foot.

Full story: The Nation

By The Nation

TN

