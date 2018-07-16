Hacked-up body found on Ayutthaya canal bank





The decomposed body of an unidentified man was found in Ayutthaya’s Bang Sai district on Monday morning.

He had been brutally stabbed in the back and on the neck, his right arm was almost severed, and there were no toes on the left foot.

Full story: The Nation

By The Nation

The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place. Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia.

Share this article