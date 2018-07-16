Flood relief in Thailand
North

Northern people warned of heavy rains

By TN / July 16, 2018

CHIANG MAI, 15th July 2018 (NNT) – The Northern Meteorological Center has warned people in the North to brace for heavy rains, especially those in risk areas.

The Northern Meteorological Center Director, Methee Mahayotsanan, disclosed that during July 16th-20th, 2018, the northern region will encounter more rains, heavy rains and possible flash floods in some areas.

