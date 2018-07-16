Northern people warned of heavy rains





CHIANG MAI, 15th July 2018 (NNT) – The Northern Meteorological Center has warned people in the North to brace for heavy rains, especially those in risk areas.

The Northern Meteorological Center Director, Methee Mahayotsanan, disclosed that during July 16th-20th, 2018, the northern region will encounter more rains, heavy rains and possible flash floods in some areas.

Full story: NNT

Reporter: supawadee wangsri,

Rewriter: Praphorn Praphornkul

National News Bureau of Thailand

The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place. Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia.

Share this article