Pattani in Southern Thailand
South

Man gets death penalty for series of ambushes in Pattani

By TN / July 16, 2018

PATTANI: The provincial court has sentenced a man to death for the slaying of seven people and injuries to eight others in a series of ambushes in the southern border province about five years ago.

The court judged capital punishment appropriate for Ibrohem Sungaibaru, 28, of Yarang district, Col Thanawee Suwannarat, deputy spokesman of the Internal Security Operations Command’s southern office, said on Monday.

Full story: Bangkok Post

