Man gets death penalty for series of ambushes in Pattani





PATTANI: The provincial court has sentenced a man to death for the slaying of seven people and injuries to eight others in a series of ambushes in the southern border province about five years ago.

The court judged capital punishment appropriate for Ibrohem Sungaibaru, 28, of Yarang district, Col Thanawee Suwannarat, deputy spokesman of the Internal Security Operations Command’s southern office, said on Monday.

Full story: Bangkok Post

MUHAMMAD AYUB PATHAN

BANGKOK POST

The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place. Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia.

Share this article