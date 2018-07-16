Phuket Wins Miss Grand Thailand 2018

BANGKOK — The crown for a top national beauty pageant fell Saturday to Miss Grand Phuket, a 25-year-old of humble origins, to much celebration from her fanclub.
Nam-oi “Moss” Chanapan, originally from Chaiyaphum province in Isaan, was proclaimed winner of this year’s Miss Grand Thailand contest during Saturday’s crowning ceremony at BITEC convention center in Bangkok.
Full story: khaosodenglish.com
By Asaree Thaitrakulpanich
Khaosod English
