Phuket Wins Miss Grand Thailand 2018





BANGKOK — The crown for a top national beauty pageant fell Saturday to Miss Grand Phuket, a 25-year-old of humble origins, to much celebration from her fanclub.

Nam-oi “Moss” Chanapan, originally from Chaiyaphum province in Isaan, was proclaimed winner of this year’s Miss Grand Thailand contest during Saturday’s crowning ceremony at BITEC convention center in Bangkok.

Full story: khaosodenglish.com

By Asaree Thaitrakulpanich

Khaosod English

